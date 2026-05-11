Think Fast Improv presents “IT’S FOR THE KIDS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW!” Join us on May 23rd! Kids 12 and under are FREE! 13+ are just $15! Bring the whole family and get ready for a fun, interactive 1hr show of pure sillies and giggles !!!

Doors open at 3:30pm

Show starts at 4:00pm

TAG Theater at the Dole Cannery

Get tickets at http://www.taghawaii.net/kid-s-comedy. Call/email to reserve seats if paying at the door, 808-722-6941 or

tagtickets@hawaii.rr.com