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IT’S FOR THE KIDS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW

IT’S FOR THE KIDS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW

Think Fast Improv presents “IT’S FOR THE KIDS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW!” Join us on May 23rd! Kids 12 and under are FREE! 13+ are just $15! Bring the whole family and get ready for a fun, interactive 1hr show of pure sillies and giggles !!!

Doors open at 3:30pm
Show starts at 4:00pm

TAG Theater at the Dole Cannery

Get tickets at http://www.taghawaii.net/kid-s-comedy. Call/email to reserve seats if paying at the door, 808-722-6941 or
tagtickets@hawaii.rr.com

TAG- The Actor's Group at Dole Cannery
12 &amp; Under = Free / 12+ = $15
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Think Fast Improv
www.thinkfastimprov.com

Artist Group Info

Think Fast Improv
tfimprov@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/tfimprov
TAG- The Actor's Group at Dole Cannery
650 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
www.taghawaii.net