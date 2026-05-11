IT’S FOR THE KIDS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW
IT’S FOR THE KIDS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW
Think Fast Improv presents “IT’S FOR THE KIDS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW!” Join us on May 23rd! Kids 12 and under are FREE! 13+ are just $15! Bring the whole family and get ready for a fun, interactive 1hr show of pure sillies and giggles !!!
Doors open at 3:30pm
Show starts at 4:00pm
TAG Theater at the Dole Cannery
Get tickets at http://www.taghawaii.net/kid-s-comedy. Call/email to reserve seats if paying at the door, 808-722-6941 or
tagtickets@hawaii.rr.com
TAG- The Actor's Group at Dole Cannery
12 & Under = Free / 12+ = $15
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Think Fast Improv
Artist Group Info
Think Fast Improv
tfimprov@gmail.com