Bonsai Show 2026

Waimea Bon-yu Kai Bonsai Club invites the public to our 2026 Bonsai Show as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. This is a two day event on Saturday and Sunday May 23 & 24 from 9 AM to 3 PM at the Waimea Community Center.

This special event will feature a curated exhibit of bonsai trees, showcasing a wide variety of styles, species, and techniques. Each tree represents years—sometimes decades—of careful cultivation, offering visitors a glimpse into the patience and artistry behind this living art.

In addition to the exhibition, the show will include live demonstrations by experienced bonsai artists, who will share insights into pruning, wiring, and styling techniques. Educational displays and guided tours will help attendees better understand the history and cultural significance of bonsai, as well as practical tips for beginners interested in starting their own trees.