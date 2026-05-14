COMEDY FOR A CAUSE with AUGIE T and BU LA’IA

BRAVE Hawaiʻi presents Comedy for a Cause, a live stand-up comedy event featuring two of Hawaiʻi's most recognized funny guys, Augie T and Bu La’ia. Both artists share stories rooted in local life, family, and culture. Their comedy stays clean, relatable, and honest. Audiences laugh while feeling seen. Comedy for a Cause goes beyond entertainment. The event supports community impact through BRAVE Hawaiʻi. The mission stays clear. Promote the arts. Support youth.

Laughter opens doors.

Laughter connects people.

Laughter creates space for important conversations.

Comedy for a Cause proves humor and heart belong on the same stage.

One hundred percent of proceeds benefit BRAVE Hawaiʻi.

Augie T is a Honolulu City Councilmember and one of Hawai‘i's top comedians. He broke out in the 2000s after starting in the 1990s, building a strong local following through stand-up, radio, and voice work. His style blends island humor with real-life stories. After stepping away from comedy in 2019, he returned to the stage in 2022 and continues to bring big laughs across Hawai‘i.

Bu Laʻia is a longtime local favorite known for bold Pidgin humor and island-style storytelling. Rising in the 1990s, he built a strong following through stand-up, sketches, and his TV series The Bu Laʻia Show. His comedy pulls from everyday Hawai‘i life, food, surf, and local culture, with a style that mixes sharp parody and real talk. From live stages to film and music, Bu Laʻia delivers high-energy laughs rooted in island identity.