Peace ~ A Spring Concert

The 65-member Community Choir, Voices of Aloha, will present their Spring concert on

Memorial Day, May 25, at 4 PM, at the Kawaiaha’o Church, 957 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu.

The theme of the concert is “Peace”. Through choral music spanning four centuries, we will

share songs that express the universal human longing to live in a peace-filled world. We will

oﬀer a special observance of Memorial Day by focusing on songs from our country’s Civil War,

and seek to honor those who have served our country in uniform. The concert serves as a

send oﬀ for the choir as they are preparing to travel in June to Normandy and Paris, France to

take part in their annual D-Day observances.

There is no charge for this concert, and the public is encouraged to attend. A free-will oﬀering will be gratefully received.