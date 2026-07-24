The Conversation: A hana hou show on Hawaiian literature
Today on The Conversation, we go through our archives to put together a curated list of local literature to add to your library.
- Shawn "Speedy" Lopes captures Hawaiʻi's punk rock music scene in the new book "Local Unrest" | Full Story (Feb. 2026)
- Author and illustrator Erzsi Kuba Palko introduces young readers to Hawaiʻi's native species with the new children's book "Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree" | Full Story (Jan. 2026)
- Hawaiian author and local TikTok personality Shay Kauwe talks about her novel "The Killing Spell" and her social presence | Full Story (May 2026)
- Author Monique Mironesco looks at the roles of women in Hawaiʻi and Aotearoa in the food sovereignty movement in her new book "Seeds of Change" | Full Story (Dec. 2025)