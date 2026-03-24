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The Conversation

The Conversation: Mānoa Valley flooding; UH Mānoa response

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:46 AM HST
Noelani Elementary in Mānoa Valley flooded following the overflow of Mānoa Stream on March 23, 2026.
Noelani Elementary School
Noelani Elementary in Mānoa Valley flooded following the overflow of Mānoa Stream on March 23, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • John Bravender with National Weather Service says forecasters were caught off-guard by the degree of flooding in Mānoa
  • University of Hawaiʻi spokesperson Moanikeʻala Nabarro shares efforts to keep students and faculty safe amid flooding near the Mānoa campus
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton reports on what the storm recovery process looks like for Hawaiʻi farmers, many of whom don't have insurance | Full Story
  • Carol Maclennan, author of "Sovereign Sugar: Industry and Environment in Hawaiʻi" discusses the plantation-era history of irrigation systems like the Wahiawā Dam
  • Funk-soul band Bassel & The Supernaturals start a residency at the Shangri La Museum
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The Conversation weatherUniversity of Hawai‘iHistoryMusic
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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