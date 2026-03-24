UH Mānoa reports minimal damage after flash flooding

Flash floods in Mānoa Valley on Monday prompted University of Hawaiʻi officials to spring into action to minimize any impact to students and staff.

To hear more about how the floods impacted the campus, HPR spoke with UH spokesperson Moanikeʻala Nabarro.

“We're just grateful there was no major damage, no injuries reported,” Nabarro said. “We did see some minor flooding, you know, in a few areas where water tends to collect.”

UH students were evacuated from housing facilities during the course of the flood. The campus was fully reopened on Tuesday after the flooding.

In the aftermath of the devastating floods on Oʻahu’s North Shore, medical students from the UH Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine organized a free clinic at Waialua Elementary School to treat those injured by the storm.

“It was more than a dozen, 16 student volunteers caring for the members of the community. And really, you know, that's who we are. It's showing up, you know, for our neighbors, for our ʻohana, when they need it most.”

This story aired on The Conversation on March 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.