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The Conversation

The Conversation: TheBus budget; Swimming science

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:31 AM HST
Bus, Honolulu Rail Skyline
City and County of Honolulu
A U-Line bus parks by the side of the road.
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on increased fuel prices and how they’re burdening the budget of TheBus
  • HPR Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy reports on the congressional race between incumbent Ed Case and challenger Jarrett Keohokalole | Full Story
  • Caroline McKenzie, president of the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Hawaiʻi, marks the 65th anniversary of the Peace Corps 
  • Former UH head swim coach Jans Prins breaks down the biomechanics of swimming in his new book, “Freestyle Biomechanics”
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The Conversation TheBusElectionPeace CorpsSports
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
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