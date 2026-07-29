The Conversation: TheBus budget; Swimming science
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on increased fuel prices and how they’re burdening the budget of TheBus
- HPR Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy reports on the congressional race between incumbent Ed Case and challenger Jarrett Keohokalole | Full Story
- Caroline McKenzie, president of the Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Hawaiʻi, marks the 65th anniversary of the Peace Corps
- Former UH head swim coach Jans Prins breaks down the biomechanics of swimming in his new book, “Freestyle Biomechanics”