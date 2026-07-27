© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: RIMPAC draws to a close; Cyclosporiasis grows

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderAddis Belay
Published July 27, 2026 at 11:14 AM HST
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary unit and Mexican marines engage targets during live-fire training as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 27, 2026.
Jose Villasenor
/
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary unit and Mexican marines engage targets during live-fire training as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 27, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • International military officials share their thoughts as RIMPAC 2026 draws to a close
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dan Nakaso reports on grand jury indictments handed down to former Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke | Full Story
  • Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance President, forecasts a pause in the state’s tourism industry as the yen hits a new low 
  • Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan explains the recent national Cyclosporiasis outbreak and the confirmed cases in Hawaiʻi 
  • Community members and activists gather to celebrate Hawaiian sovereignty on La Hoʻihoʻi Ea, or Sovereignty Restoration Day
Tags
The Conversation RIMPACMilitarySylvia LukeGovernmentTourismPublic HealthNative Hawaiian Sovereignty
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
See stories by Addis Belay
More Episodes