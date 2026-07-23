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The Conversation

Sen. Karl Rhoads reflects on 20 years; Preserving coconut palms

By Catherine Cruz,
Mark LadaoMaddie Bender
Published July 23, 2026 at 11:32 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Karl Rhoads speaks during a governor's press conference on June 26, 2025.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Hawaiʻi Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Karl Rhoads speaks during a governor's press conference on June 26, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR Senior Government Reporter Audrey McAvoy reports on Hawaiʻi’s race for Lieutenant Governor | Full Story
  • Sen. Karl Rhoads, longtime chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reflects on his career after 20 years of service in the State Legislature 
  • Vicky Durand and Indrajit Gunasekara, of the Koali Niu Coconut Gene Bank, share how the nonprofit aims to preserve and protect the native coconuts of Hāna Maui 
  • The Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project unveils “E Lele!,” a new card game dedicated to Hawaiʻi’s seabirds 
Tags
The Conversation State LegislatureElectionKarl RhoadsMauiScienceNative Birds
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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