The Conversation

The Conversation: State of the Union takeaways; Featherwork

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:03 AM HST
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
/
AP
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa political analyst Colin Moore discusses President Trump's State of the Union address
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero share their focuses for the inaugural Pacific Agenda Summit
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the momentum behind a new form of portable solar
  • Featherworker Enoka Phillips' career takes flight with his second solo exhibition "Nanea i ka Hulu"
The Conversation Trump AdministrationEast-West CenterEnergyArt
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes