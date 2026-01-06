© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conservation: Venezuela; Honolulu Ocean Safety Dept.

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 6, 2026 at 12:13 PM HST
Soldiers guard the area around the Miraflores presidential palace after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Cristian Hernandez
/
AP
Soldiers guard the area around the Miraflores presidential palace after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
  • Rosalys Garcia and Rafael Cuello, Venezuelans living in Hawaiʻi, react to the U.S. capture of President Nicolás Maduro | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard crunches the numbers on ICE arrests and detentions in Hawaiʻi in 2025
  • HPR contributor Betsy Brown has a look at short-term vacation rentals on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
  • Honolulu's new Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager talks about what's ahead for the department
  • Schaefer International Gallery curator Jonathan Yukio Clark and artist Anthony Watson discuss the new exhibit "Ocean of Peace"
  • Comedian Ben Miller talks volcanoes in his new science comedy special
Tags
The Conversation Trump AdministrationVenezuelaSafetyEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
