© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how some Venezuelans in Hawaiʻi feel about Maduro and the U.S. strike

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published January 6, 2026 at 10:19 AM HST
Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Jan. 3, 2026.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Jan. 3, 2026.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump launched a U.S. strike on Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro has been accused of undermining democracy and violating human rights since he became president of Venezuela in 2013. Nearly 8 million Venezuelans have been displaced globally due to inflation, soaring crime rates and food shortages.

As HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports, Venezuelans in Hawaiʻi have mixed feelings about the attack. Many say there are misunderstandings from non-Venezuelans speaking on the issue.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Local News
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio