Here's how some Venezuelans in Hawaiʻi feel about Maduro and the U.S. strike

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump launched a U.S. strike on Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro has been accused of undermining democracy and violating human rights since he became president of Venezuela in 2013. Nearly 8 million Venezuelans have been displaced globally due to inflation, soaring crime rates and food shortages.

As HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports, Venezuelans in Hawaiʻi have mixed feelings about the attack. Many say there are misunderstandings from non-Venezuelans speaking on the issue.

