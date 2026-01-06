© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi sources oil from South America. What about Venezuela?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:49 AM HST
FILE — A YPF oil company plant in La Plata, Argentina, on April 19, 2012.
Natacha Pisarenko
/
AP
FILE — A YPF oil company plant in La Plata, Argentina, on April 19, 2012.

Hawaiʻi relies on imported oil to run its electrical grid. The state got over a third of its fuel from South America last year — but none from Venezuela, which claims to have the largest oil reserves in the world.

Venezuela reportedly has over 300 million barrels of oil in the ground, but it produces barely 1% of the global output of crude oil.

Over the last two decades, mismanagement, infrastructure decline, and international sanctions have crippled Venezuela's state-run oil industry.

In 2019, President Donald Trump placed an embargo on oil imports from Venezuela. At that time, Hawaiʻi was primarily getting its oil from Libya, the U.S., and Russia.

FILE — In this picture taken Nov. 26, 2009, an oil worker walks toward an oil drill in the province of Neuquén, Argentina. At the time, Argentina was promoting a new era of mining and energy production, welcoming billions of dollars in foreign investment to unlock huge new reserves of natural gas, oil, gold, lithium and other metals once thought to be unprofitable or out of reach.
Leonardo Petricio
/
AP
FILE — In this picture taken Nov. 26, 2009, an oil worker walks toward an oil drill in the province of Neuquén, Argentina.

Now, Trump wants U.S. companies to kickstart Venezuela’s oil exports. After the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife by U.S. military forces, Trump pledged military backing for U.S. oil companies looking to operate in Venezuela.

Although available records show that Hawaiʻi hasn’t imported any oil from Venezuela since at least 2016, the state has increasingly depended on other South American countries for oil since 2022, when all fuel imports from Russia were halted in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In 2025, Hawaiʻi's top source for fuel oil was Argentina. According to the latest available state data, Hawaiʻi imported just over 11 million barrels of oil from the South American country in the last year — enough to fill about 700 Olympic swimming pools.

Hawaiʻi also got about a million barrels from Brazil, Venezuela’s neighbor.

Learn more about Hawaiʻi’s fuel imports with the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office dashboard.

The Hawaiʻi Fuel Imports Dashboard showing fuel imports by country in 2025. (Jan. 6, 2026)
Hawaiʻi State Energy Office
The Hawaiʻi Fuel Imports Dashboard showing fuel imports by country in 2025. (Accessed on Jan. 6, 2026)

Hawaiʻi Public Radio exists to serve all of Hawai’i, and it’s the people of Hawai’i who keep us independent and strong. Help keep us strong to serve you in the future. Donate today.
Tags
Local News EnergyHawaiʻi State Energy Office
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories