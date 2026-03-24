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Funk band brings Syrian heart, midwestern soul to Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:07 PM HST
Bassel & The Supernaturals
Courtesy Bassel & The Supernaturals
Bassel & The Supernaturals

Singing straight from the soul, funk band Bassel & The Supernaturals have found a home at Shangri La Museum, at least for a little while. The newest additions to Shangri La’s residency program, the band will be performing five times over the course of their stay in Hawaiʻi, and they’ve already sold out a show at HPR’s very own Atherton Studio.

HPR sat down with MC Patrick Childers and frontman Bassel Almadani to learn more about the band and their neo-soul sound, which they describe as midwestern soul combined with Syrian heart.

Links to Bassel & The Supernatural’s Hawaiʻi tour dates can be found on the band’s website. The band will also be presenting a free talk hosted by UH Mānoa. 

This story aired on The Conversation on March 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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