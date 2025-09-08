The Conversation: Natural disaster planning; Hawaiian feather cape revival
- Karl Kim, head of the Pacific Urban Resilience Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, shares how past threats inform the future of natural disaster planning
- Robin Baird, Hawaiʻi Program Director for the Cascadia Research Collective, discusses the decline in the false killer whale population | Read the study
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the resurgence of the ‘ahu ’ula, or Hawaiian feather cape | Full Story
- Filmmakers Anthony and Ke’alohi Lucero talk about their new independent film "The Paper Bag Plan," which has a Hawaiʻi connection | Get tickets