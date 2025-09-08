© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Hawaiian feather work practice sews its way to revival

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published September 8, 2025 at 9:44 AM HST
Bishop Museum has a collection of 44 ʻahu ‘ula.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Bishop Museum has 44 ʻahu ‘ula in its collection.

Prior to Western contact, feathered cloaks and capes adorned the shoulders of high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs. Making ‘ahu ‘ula is not an easy task. It would take a village to gather feathers from birds in upland forest areas. And it would take years to make the netting and sew the feathers individually.

Over time, the practice died down due to the decline of Native birds and the arrival of Western influences. Now the practice is seeing a revival and has been a centerpiece for the new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War.

Tags
Local News Native HawaiianArtHistory
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
