Hawaiian feather work practice sews its way to revival

Prior to Western contact, feathered cloaks and capes adorned the shoulders of high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs. Making ‘ahu ‘ula is not an easy task. It would take a village to gather feathers from birds in upland forest areas. And it would take years to make the netting and sew the feathers individually.

Over time, the practice died down due to the decline of Native birds and the arrival of Western influences. Now the practice is seeing a revival and has been a centerpiece for the new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War.

