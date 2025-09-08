© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Scientist's research tracks, understands endangered false killer whales

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published September 8, 2025 at 1:05 PM HST
Behold the rounded head, dark coloration, and torpedo-like body of the false killer whale.
NOAA Fisheries/Marie Hill
/
NOAA
The endangered false killer whale population is shrinking. That's the headline from a recent report from researchers with NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center.

The team that provided the most recent numbers is using a new method to track the population of the species. The approach hopes to get more accurate counts to better understand behavior.

The Conversation's DW Gibson recently spoke with Robin Baird, the Hawaiʻi Program Director for the Cascadia Research Collective.

To view Baird's report, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsScienceNOAA
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
