Scientist's research tracks, understands endangered false killer whales

The endangered false killer whale population is shrinking. That's the headline from a recent report from researchers with NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center.

The team that provided the most recent numbers is using a new method to track the population of the species. The approach hopes to get more accurate counts to better understand behavior.

The Conversation's DW Gibson recently spoke with Robin Baird, the Hawaiʻi Program Director for the Cascadia Research Collective.

To view Baird's report, click here.

