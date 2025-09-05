The Conversation: Marine debris recycling; Stem cell transplant
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Catherine Cluette Pactol reports on how some Moloka’i families living off the electric grid are getting a major upgrade through a local program
- Mafalda de Freitas, megaplastics program director at the Center for Marine Debris Research at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, talks about Hawaiʻi's only marine debris recycling center
- Donor Mariel Tadena, stem cell recipient Nicole Fabela, and Erika Sevilla, spokesperson for the National Marrow Donor Program, share their stem cell story