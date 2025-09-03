© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Aloha Stadium; Hawaiʻi landowners

By Bill Dorman,
Maddie BenderDW GibsonLillian TsangLaura Dux
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:38 AM HST
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2009, file photo, shows Aloha Stadium before the start of the NFL's Pro Bowl football game, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132415 AP
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2009, file photo, shows Aloha Stadium before the start of the NFL's Pro Bowl football game, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

  • Steve Wood, president of the Aiea Community Board, discusses concerns he's heard from the community about the development of the new Aloha Stadium
  • Freelance investigative reporter Guthrie Scrimgeour reports on the Robinson family's ownership of 100,000 acres of Hawaiʻi land, including the island of Niʻihau | Read the Business Insider article
  • Rep. Trish La Chica on a new pilot carpooling program to get keiki to school amid the state's school bus driver shortage
  • Liane Briggs, co-chair for the Honolulu Community Gardens 50th Anniversary, and Kate Eichstaedt, community gardens coordinator, share about a celebration marking 50 years of community gardening
Tags
The Conversation Aloha StadiumEducationChildrenGarden
Stay Connected
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Laura Dux
Laura Dux is the 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Summer Intern for The Conversation at HPR. 
See stories by Laura Dux
More Episodes