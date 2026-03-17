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The Conversation

The Conversation: Kona low impacts; Compost pilot program

By Robbie Dingeman, Kevin Allen, Maddie Bender
Published March 17, 2026 at 10:15 AM HST
A fallen utility pole in the Upcountry Maui area on March 15, 2026.
County of Maui
A fallen utility pole in the Upcountry Maui area on March 15, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Community members from around the islands share their experiences of the weekend's storm
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Caitlin Thompson reports on Hawaiʻi's record-breaking wet season | Full Story
  • Honolulu Department of Environmental Services Director Roger Babcock discusses the rollout of a compost pilot program meant to cut residential food waste
  • Maui tattoo artist Angel Rose officially opens her new Pa’ia shop, 13 Moons Tattoo
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at <a href="mailto:kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org">kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org</a>.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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