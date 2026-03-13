The Conversation: A hana hou show on local music

On today's program, we're rebroadcasting a few of our favorite interviews with local musicians:



Henry Kapono Ka’aihue describes the music scene in Honolulu in the 1970s | Full Story (Feb. 2022)

(Feb. 2022) Multi-instrumentalist Kirk Thompson of Kalapana talks about local musicians' fight for recognition in the 70s | Full Story (Feb. 2022)

(Feb. 2022) Singer Starr Kalahiki brings to life Queen Liliʻuokalani's compositions | Full Story (Jan. 2022)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.