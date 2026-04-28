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The Conversation
The Conversation

The Conversation: Immigration cases; Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden

By Catherine Cruz
Published April 28, 2026 at 9:50 AM HST
Nate Serota
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Courtesy Honolulu Parks and Recreation
  • Troy Nunley, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, talks about the strain that immigration cases have placed on his district and what led him to ask for help from Hawaiʻi judges | Full Story
  • Honolulu’s director of botanical gardens, Joshlyn Sand, on cleanup efforts at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kāneʻohe following the Kona Lows | Hoʻomaluhia workshop
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol shares her personal experience dealing with leptospirosis following flood recovery | Full Story
  • Drummer and composer Noel Okimoto talks about his life playing Jazz music
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The Conversation ImmigrationEnvironmentPublic Health
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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