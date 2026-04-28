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A 'judicial emergency': Hawaiʻi judges are taking on California immigration cases

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 28, 2026 at 9:17 AM HST
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.

Immigration attorney Bashir Ghazialam did a double-take when he saw that one of his cases had been assigned to senior judge Leslie Kobayashi.

That's because Ghazialam is representing an immigrant in California, and Kobayashi is a federal judge for the District of Hawaiʻi. Beginning this month, at least five federal judges in Hawai'i have been assigned more than 40 immigration cases from three districts in California.

They're the fastest-growing category of immigration lawsuits — called habeas corpus petitions.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
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Local News ImmigrationTrump Administration
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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