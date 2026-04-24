The Conversation: Former Lt. Gov. Doug Chin; Flood insurance
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Former Lt. Gov. Doug Chin speaks on the latest developments after Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announces leave of absence
- State insurance commissioner Scott Saiki discusses the state of the insurance industry and the importance of flood prep after the Kona low storms
- UH Agriculture Dean Parwinder Grewal announces the reopening of a soil testing center to help farmers impacted by the storms
- Author Bill McKibben and CleanTechnica founder Scott Cooney discuss new renewable energy technologies ahead of the Hawaiʻi Sustainability Expo & Electric Home Show