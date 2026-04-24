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The Conversation

The Conversation: Former Lt. Gov. Doug Chin; Flood insurance

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:30 AM HST
Streets are flooded from severe rains, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Haleʻiwa, Hawaiʻi.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Streets are flooded from severe rains, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Haleʻiwa, Hawaiʻi.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Former Lt. Gov. Doug Chin speaks on the latest developments after Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announces leave of absence
  • State insurance commissioner Scott Saiki discusses the state of the insurance industry and the importance of flood prep after the Kona low storms 
  • UH Agriculture Dean Parwinder Grewal announces the reopening of a soil testing center to help farmers impacted by the storms
  • Author Bill McKibben and CleanTechnica founder Scott Cooney discuss new renewable energy technologies ahead of the Hawaiʻi Sustainability Expo & Electric Home Show
Tags
The Conversation Sylvia LukeDoug ChinScott SaikiweatherEnvironment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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