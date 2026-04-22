The Conversation: Wildfire risk after the rain; Turtle Bay resort lawsuit
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on increased wildfire risks caused by the recent rains | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Ken Wills reports on marine debris washing up on Hawaiʻi's beaches | Full Story
- Penn State University professor Shyam Sundar speaks at the University of Hawaiʻi about trusting what we see in an age of AI and misinformation
- Grassroots organization Kupaʻa Kuilima prepares for a court hearing after filing a lawsuit against the construction of a second resort on Turtle Bay