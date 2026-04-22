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The Conversation

The Conversation: Wildfire risk after the rain; Turtle Bay resort lawsuit

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteMaddie BenderKevin Allen
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:14 PM HST
Department of Land and Natural Resources
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on increased wildfire risks caused by the recent rains | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Ken Wills reports on marine debris washing up on Hawaiʻi's beaches | Full Story
  • Penn State University professor Shyam Sundar speaks at the University of Hawaiʻi about trusting what we see in an age of AI and misinformation 
  • Grassroots organization Kupaʻa Kuilima prepares for a court hearing after filing a lawsuit against the construction of a second resort on Turtle Bay
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The Conversation EnvironmentArtificial IntelligenceWildfiresweather
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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