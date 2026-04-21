The Conversation: Uptick in immigration cases; Wahiawā dam

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Attorney Leilani Stacy explains why Hawaiʻi judges are taking on California immigration cases

Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court chief justice nominee– and his link to a super PAC– ahead of his confirmation hearing | Full Story

Small Business Administration spokeswoman Natalie Butz explains how they’re responding to the super typhoon after the closure of their Guam offices

HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on conflicting feelings from residents and experts around the state acquisition of Wahiawā dam | Full Story

HPR’s Betsy Brown reports on a golf course on Hawaiʻi Island recovering from the Kona low storms– and a volcanic eruption | Full Story