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The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Ariyoshi dies at 100; CRB on Molokaʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Catherine Cluett PactolLillian Tsang
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:17 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Gov. George Ariyoshi in 1974
United Press International
/
Bettman Archive
Hawaiʻi Gov. George Ariyoshi in 1974

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Former Hawaiʻi Governor George Ariyoshi passes away at 100; the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi offers reflections on his life and passing 
  • State Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz discusses the difficulties that lie ahead for the state budget 
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Chloe Jones reports on lingering water pollution left by the Kona Low storms | Full Story
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the current status of CRB on Molokaʻi | Full Story
  • Pidgin poet and novelist Lois-Ann Yamanaka shares her experience seeing her book “Blu’s Hanging” come to life in a stage adaptation
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The Conversation Invasive SpeciesMolokaʻigeorge ariyoshiState LegislatureLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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