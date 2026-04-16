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The Conversation

The Conversation: Federal disaster aid, historic home repair

By Catherine Cruz
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:30 AM HST
Some of the residential buildings behind the Otake Store in Waialua were lifted from their original locations during heavy flooded. (March 25, 2026)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Some of the residential buildings behind the Otake Store in Waialua were lifted from their original locations during heavy flooded. (March 25, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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