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The Conversation

The Conversation: Planet Money Book; Balinese shadow puppetry

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:48 AM HST
Balinese shadow puppets are displayed in an exhibit on artist Al Hirschfeld at the Library for the Performing Arts in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Balinese shadow puppets are displayed in an exhibit on artist Al Hirschfeld at the Library for the Performing Arts in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on concerns that HECO's $1 billion power project on Oʻahu is in a flood zone | Full Story
  • NPR's Kenny Malone and Alex Mayyasi discuss the new "Planet Money Book" and its goal of explaining the economic forces that shape our lives
  • Garden Club of Honolulu President Sharon Williams gets ready for a major flower show at the Honolulu Museum of Art
  • Directors Kirstin Pauka and I Made Moja launch a production of "Panji and the Lost Princess" featuring Balinese shadow puppetry at the University of Hawaiʻi
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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