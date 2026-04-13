The Conversation: Inside the Honolulu Federal Detention Center; Native birds
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda shares what she has seen inside the Honolulu Federal Detention Center, where dozens immigrants are being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Allison Schaefers reports on the outlook for Hawaiʻi's tourism industry in 2026 | Full Story
- Wildlife photographer Bryan Shirota captures rare sightings of Hawaiʻi's native birds in his new zine "Manu: Hawaiian Forest Birds"