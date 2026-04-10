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The Conversation

The Conversation: Storm impacts on Kauaʻi; Hawaiʻi Opera

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:14 PM HST
Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami delivers his State of the County address on March 14, 2024.
Kauaʻi County
Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami delivers his State of the County address on March 14, 2024.

  • Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami says the Garden Isle has likely gotten through the worst of the storm
  • Roy Gal with the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy talks about what you can see in Hawaiʻi's skies this month
  • Former University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner recalls the aftermath of the 2004 Mānoa flooding | Full Story (Oct. 2024)
  • Hawaiʻi opera star Quinn Kelsey and Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakane discuss the upcoming premiere of "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree," which tells the story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, the lifelong friend of King Kamehameha III
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The Conversation KauaʻiUniversity of Hawai‘iweatherAstronomyEntertainment
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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