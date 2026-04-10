All eyes on the skies as NASA astronauts splash down on earth

A team of NASA astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Friday, marking the end of the Artemis II mission — the first crewed NASA mission sent to the moon in decades.

Roy Gal is an associate astronomer with the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy. He spoke with HPR about what the astronauts saw on the far side of the moon, and what earthlings down below can look forward to seeing in the skies later this month.

Residents in Honolulu and Hilo can look forward to public astronomy events in the coming months: the Institute for Astronomy Open House at UH Mānoa, and AstroDay 2026 at Prince Kūhiō Plaza in Hilo. Find more details in the links for each event.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.