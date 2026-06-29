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New data tool helps communities track climate trends

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published June 29, 2026 at 10:04 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Climate Data Portal's Monthly Climate Summary tool provides localized updates on rainfall, drought and temperature. This picture shows the latest available data summary from May 2026.
Hawaiʻi Climate Data Portal
Hawaiʻi Climate Data Portal's Monthly Climate Summary tool provides localized updates on rainfall, drought and temperature. This screenshot shows the latest available data summary from May 2026.

The Hawaiʻi Climate Data Portal's monthly roundup puts the latest information on rainfall, temperature and drought all in one place.

This new tool, developed in partnership with Hawaiʻi EPSCoR, helps people track climate trends in their communities. Users can see how statewide monthly climate and weather conditions compare to historical records.

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For instance, back-to-back Kona lows this March brought an average of 22 inches of rain to the state. But March 1980 was even wetter — thunderstorms triggered flooding across Oʻahu, prompting evacuations in ʻAiea and on the North Shore.

The new platform parses data down to individual ahupuaʻa and watersheds. People can subscribe to receive tailored email updates about specific microclimates.

UH researchers began developing this tool with funding from NOAA, but that grant was canceled late last year. The state stepped in with money to finish the project. The Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center provided additional support.
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Local News Climate ChangeUniversity of Hawai‘iScienceWeather
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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