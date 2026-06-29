New data tool helps communities track climate trends

The Hawaiʻi Climate Data Portal's monthly roundup puts the latest information on rainfall, temperature and drought all in one place.

This new tool, developed in partnership with Hawaiʻi EPSCoR, helps people track climate trends in their communities. Users can see how statewide monthly climate and weather conditions compare to historical records.

For instance, back-to-back Kona lows this March brought an average of 22 inches of rain to the state. But March 1980 was even wetter — thunderstorms triggered flooding across Oʻahu, prompting evacuations in ʻAiea and on the North Shore.

The new platform parses data down to individual ahupuaʻa and watersheds. People can subscribe to receive tailored email updates about specific microclimates.

UH researchers began developing this tool with funding from NOAA, but that grant was canceled late last year. The state stepped in with money to finish the project. The Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center provided additional support.

