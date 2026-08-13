Hurricane warning issued for Hawaiʻi Island ahead of Tropical Storm Lala

HPR is updating this page as new information becomes available. Check back regularly for the latest storm guidance.

Tropical Storm Lala is forecast to turn into a hurricane by the time it reaches Hawaiʻi Island on Saturday. Heavy rain could hit the island as soon as Friday night, and dangerous conditions including high winds and surf may persist through the weekend as the storm passes south of the island chain.

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for Hawaiʻi Island and a tropical storm warning for Maui County.

Oʻahu and Kauaʻi are under tropical storm watches.

A flood watch is also in effect for all islands. Parts of Hawaiʻi Island may get up to 20 inches of rain, and Maui is expected to get 8 to 12 inches of rain. Oʻahu and Kauaʻi could get 4 to 6 inches. Isolated areas on the windward side of Hawaiʻi Island could see more than 20 inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Lala is about 275 miles off the coast of Hilo and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Gov. Josh Green has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival.

Residents and visitors can sign up for emergency alerts here.

Hawaiʻi Island

Several events scheduled across Hawaiʻi Island have been canceled or postponed, including the county's two-day agrifood summit. Camping permits are canceled for Friday and Saturday night, and county buses and paratransit vans will not run this weekend.

Hawaiian and Alaska airlines have cancelled all flights in and out of Hilo International Airport from 2 p.m. Friday through the end of Saturday.

Most of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will close midday on Friday, but Kilauea Military Camp, Volcano House and the A-frame cabins at Nāmakanipaio will remain open for registered guests.

Hawaiʻi Island public schools will be open on Friday, but campuses will close at 5:30 p.m. All campus activities and events scheduled for 5:30 p.m. or later are canceled.

Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda signed a county-level emergency proclamation on Friday morning. In the days leading up to the storm, he told residents to prepare for severe weather.

“This is a quickly evolving situation and we urge our residents to act now to prepare for the storm by checking your emergency supplies, securing your property, and contacting neighbors who may need assistance,” he said on Thursday.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Lala is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches across Maui and the Big Island, with maximum totals of 25 inches possible

across the Big Island. Rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 8 inches is expected across the remainder of the island chain.

Maui Nui

Next to Big Island, Maui County faces some of the highest potential for heavy rain and strong winds. Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said conditions could quickly turn dangerous, especially on roads and near streams and steep areas.

"We need everyone to understand the risks where they live and know what they will do if conditions change,” he said.

Maui Police Department has increased its staffing in all districts. The department advised the public that response times for non-emergency calls may be longer during the storm.

Both Kīpahulu District and Summit District of Haleakalā National Park will close Friday evening and camping reservations for Friday have been cancelled. The park will reopen when weather conditions improve.

Oʻahu and Kauaʻi

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said on Friday that city officials and emergency responders were ready for the storm. He asked residents to take steps to ensure they were prepared.

"If we learned anything from the last storms, we are not immune to horrible events happening. We are asking everyone in this community, help us help you. Don’t wait,” he said.

The City and County of Honolulu has canceled special Saturday hours on Aug. 15 for behind-the-wheel road tests and driver's license and state identification card renewals. All driver licensing centers and satellite city halls will be closed.

The storm is expected to cause dangerously high surf and rip currents statewide, particularly on south-facing shores. Duke's Waikiki has postponed their annual Ocean Mile Swim to Saturday, Aug. 22. As a precaution, the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department is extending lifeguard coverage along most east and south shore beaches.

Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending permits for camping and park activities beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami's office advised Kauaʻi residents that risk of the impending storm may build through the weekend and that county facilities and services could close with little to no notice.

The Kauaʻi Department of Water sent out a water conservation notice for households in Princeville and some surrounding areas. Those customers are asked to restrict water use to essential activities like drinking, cooking, and hygiene as a precautionary measure in case water access is limited during the storm.

HPR will be providing storm updates on hawaiipublicradio.org as they come in. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will have its latest forecast at 5 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 11 p.m. Emergency alerts will be broadcast on both HPR-1 and HPR-2 — here's how to listen on the radio and streaming. You can also find updates on Facebook and Instagram.

