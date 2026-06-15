'It still kills me:' Kona low damages could cause some Otake Camp residents to leave

It's been about 3 months since residents of Otake Camp on Oʻahu's North Shore were hit by back-to-back Kona low storms.

Floodwaters left homes caked in soupy red mud. Other homes moved 15 feet away from their foundations.

Otake resident Marck Aphayʻs home was swept away before crashing into a bridge. Many residents are continuing to clean up and rebuild, but others are struggling with matters of staying or leaving Otake Camp for good.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.