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'It still kills me:' Kona low damages could cause some Otake Camp residents to leave

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 15, 2026 at 9:57 AM HST
Homes at Otake Camp were pushed off their foundations and swept away by recent flooding. (March 25, 2026)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Homes at Otake Camp were pushed off their foundations and swept away by flooding. (March 25, 2026)

It's been about 3 months since residents of Otake Camp on Oʻahu's North Shore were hit by back-to-back Kona low storms.

Floodwaters left homes caked in soupy red mud. Other homes moved 15 feet away from their foundations.

Otake resident Marck Aphayʻs home was swept away before crashing into a bridge. Many residents are continuing to clean up and rebuild, but others are struggling with matters of staying or leaving Otake Camp for good.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
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Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
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