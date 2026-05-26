Destructive Hawaiʻi floods displaced residents. Where do they go now?

In March, Kealahou West Oahu served 22 North Shore households. It's a mixed group of renters and homeowners who lost their homes due to severe flooding.

Dominique Rollins has been a Waialua resident since 1996. The North Shore floods moved her house 10 feet — and now she's in temporary housing. She is not a client of Kealahou, but she's moved three times since March.

Data from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency show that more than 31 homes have been destroyed in Hawaiʻi, Maui and Honolulu counties. Over 1,200 people have applied for federal disaster recovery aid.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.