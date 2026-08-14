Where to find shelters as Tropical Storm Lala approaches

Emergency officials are making shelters and refuge areas available for residents and visitors affected by Tropical Storm Lala.

Most shelters do not provide emergency supplies. If you plan to use a county shelter during the storm, bring food, water, and important medications with you whenever possible.

Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi County will open storm shelters at 6 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:

Ikuo Hisaoka Gymnasium, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Rd., Kapaʻau.

Waikoloa Elementary School Cafeteria, 68-1730 Hoʻoko St., Waikoloa.

Kahilu Town Hall, 67-1182 Lindsey Rd., Waimea.

Honokaʻa Gym, 45-541 Lehua St., Honokaʻa.

Laupāhoehoe Public Charter School Band Room, 35-2605 Mamalahoa Highway, Laupāhoehoe.

Waiākea High School Gym, 155 W. Kawili St., Hilo.

Keaʻau Armory, 16-512 Volcano Rd., Keaʻau.

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2910 Kauhale St., Pāhoa.

Robert N. Herkes Gym, 96-1219 Kamani St., Pāhala.

Nāʻālehu Elementary School gym, 95-5545 Mamalahoa Highway, Nāʻālehu.

Kealakehe High School Gym, 74-5000 Puohulihuli St., Kailua-Kona.

Yano Hall, 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook.

Maui

Maui County, with support from the American Red Cross, will open three temporary evacuation points at 7 p.m. on Friday at the following locations:



Baldwin High School, 1650 Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku.

Hāna High & Elementary School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna.

Lahaina Civic Center gym, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina.

Additional temporary evacuation points will be opened at 6 a.m on Saturday at the following locations:



Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani.

South Maui Community Park and Gym, 1501 Liloa Dr., Kīhei.

These refuge areas allow pets if they are in crates or cages.

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

The following temporary evacuation points on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi are available on an as-needed, on-call basis. Those who need shelter information or assistance should call the number provided.



Molokaʻi: Molokaʻi Baptist Church 495 Puupeelua Ave., Hoolehua and Kilohana Recreation Center, 344 Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai: (808) 280-8968

Lānaʻi: Lānaʻi Youth Center, 101-165 Fifth St. Lānaʻi City: (808) 559-0175

Oʻahu

The City and County of Honolulu will open storm shelters and refuge areas at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the following locations:



Blanche Pope Elementary School, 41-133 Huli St., Waimānalo.

Castle High School, 45-386 Kāneʻohe Bay Dr., Kāneʻohe.

Kahuku Elementary School, 56-170 Pualalea St., Kahuku.

Kapolei High School, 91-5007 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei.

Mililani High School, 95-1200 Meheula Pkwy., Mililani.

Moanalua High School, 2825 Ala Ilima St., Honolulu.

Nānākuli Elementary, 89-778 Haleakalā Ave., Waiʻanae.

Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St., Honolulu.

The refuge areas are pet-friendly and will remain open as long as storm conditions persist.

Find the most current list of hurricane refuge areas and updates here.

Kauaʻi

Shelter information for Kauaʻi County will be updated as it becomes available.

HPR will be providing storm updates on hawaiipublicradio.org as they come in. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will have its latest forecast at 5 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 11 p.m. Emergency alerts will be broadcast on both HPR-1 and HPR-2 — here's how to listen on the radio and streaming. You can also find updates on Facebook and Instagram.