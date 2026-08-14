Here's how to prepare for Tropical Storm Lala

As Tropical Storm Lala nears the islands, emergency management officials are urging residents to prepare.

Here are some ways to ensure you are ready:



Start by talking with your family and friends. That means going over an evacuation plan and designating a meeting place in case you get separated. It is recommended that households map out two escape routes for each room in the home.



Check your supplies. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency recommends being "two weeks ready." That means having two weeks' worth of supplies on hand for each member of your family, including nonperishable food, drinkable water, and supplies specific to your family's needs, like baby formula, pet food, personal hygiene items and medications. Most shelters require people to bring their own supplies. It's a good idea to put enough food and water for three days in a go-bag in case evacuations are necessary in your area. That bag should also include proper identification, cash and more. Local News Document your life in these 5 ways before disaster strikes Listen • 3:26

Prepare for power outages. Check the batteries in your flashlights and lanterns. Charge your devices and power banks, and unplug appliances from the wall. Turn your refrigerator up to its highest setting — if the power goes out, this will help food stay cool for longer. If someone in your home has medical equipment that requires electricity, plan where to go in case of an evacuation. And if you use a fuel-powered portable generator, ensure that it is in a well-ventilated area outside your home.



Check in on your neighbors. Make sure your community is prepared, and offer a helping hand where you can.