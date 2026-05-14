Honolulu City Council proposes building rules in flood areas

Honolulu lawmakers are working on changes to city construction laws in anticipation of new federal flood maps.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will update its flood areas on Oʻahu on June 10.

That could mean thousands of homes on the island that don’t need flood insurance now could be required to get it. It could also threaten the renewal of the 42,000 federal flood insurance policies on the island.

Additionally, the city could lose out on federal disaster funding if it doesn’t have adequate flood regulations.

That's why the Honolulu City Council is considering the passage of Bill 34 before that June deadline.

The measure adds construction rules for flood hazard areas. New buildings could be required to be built with flood-resistant material and have elevated foundations, and utilities that are safe from flooding.

Proposals for new construction could include reviews to ensure that flood damage is minimized, and drainage reduces the chances of flood.

Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina introduced the measure on behalf of the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting.

She noted the urgency of passing the bill.

“ I just wanted to remind my colleagues and the general public that the expeditious (passage) of this bill prior to June 10th is critically important because it will ensure that the city remains eligible for federal disaster assistance, and it's even more important given the recent Kona low storm events,” Kiaʻāina said.

The bill passed its second council reading this week, and will be heard next during a committee meeting.