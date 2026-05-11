Here’s how Chuuk is faring after Super Typhoon Sinlaku

Super Typhoon Sinlaku killed 17 people across the western Pacific. Residents of Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia were among the hardest hit by the storm. Nearly a month later, they are concerned about the slow disaster response.

Part of the challenge is getting resources to various parts of Chuuk, including the most rural parts of the outer islands. Roads have been blocked by fallen trees and the main dock has been damaged and filled with debris.

The storm has caused widespread power outages, damaged homes and displaced thousands of residents. It also destroyed crops — something Lahaina Phillip, a resident of Tunnuk, a village in Chuuk Lagoon, says will take years to regrow.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.