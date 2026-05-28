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The Conversation

The Conversation: Big Island manhunt; Lost Navy art

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:50 AM HST
Nestor Vallar, left, displays oil portraits painted by his late father, Vitaliano Vallar, who was a U.S. Navy cook.
Nestor Vallar
Nestor Vallar, left, displays oil portraits painted by his late father, Vitaliano Vallar, who was a U.S. Navy cook.
  • Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda delivers updates on the manhunt for a murder suspect linked to three killings in the Puna area
  • Nestor Vallar, son of a U.S. Navy cook stationed in Hawaiʻi, shares his quest to rediscover his late father’s lost artwork  
  • New York University linguistics researchers Lisa Davidson and Kevin Roon study the ʻokina and how its sound– or lack thereof– can change
  • HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on nēnē, Hawaiʻi’s native goose, thriving on a ranch on Molokaʻi
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The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandHawaii Police DepartmentʻŌlelo Hawaiʻinative birdArt
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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