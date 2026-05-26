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The Conversation

The Conversation: Coast Guard, Lānaʻi dual-degree graduates

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:34 AM HST
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Lindsy Martin and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kai Hall of U.S. Coast Guard Station Kauaʻi conduct a patrol around Kauaʻi on May 23, 2024.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson
/
U.S. Coast Guard
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Lindsy Martin and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kai Hall of U.S. Coast Guard Station Kauaʻi conduct a patrol around Kauaʻi on May 23, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation coast guardWeatherFlood RecoveryOffice of Hawaiian AffairsHawaiian AirlinesHealthcareLānaʻiNeighbor Island News
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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