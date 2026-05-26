The Conversation: Coast Guard, Lānaʻi dual-degree graduates

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Members of the US Coast Guard share weather precautions for the upcoming hurricane season after search efforts for a missing boater from Waiʻanae were suspended

were suspended HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on homeless outreach workers helping Kona low storm recovery in Oʻahu’s North Shore | Full Story

Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Allison Schaefers reports on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ potential KITV purchase and the Hawaiian-Alaska Airlines merger | Full Story | Full Story

| Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on how the One Health Hawaiʻi partnership could impact Hawaiʻi’s doctor shortage | Full Story

HPR speaks to one of seven high-achieving Lānaʻi graduates who earned both high school diplomas and associate’s degrees