The Conversation: Hurricane forecasts; The ‘Maui Method’
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- NOAA Meteorologist John Bravender forecasts stronger, more frequent storms this hurricane season due to El Niño
- Amos Lonokailua-Hewett and Chris Wegner, of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, talk about the “Maui Method,” a way to safely dispose of lithium ion batteries left behind after the 2023 wildfires
- Keobel Sakuma, of The Nature Conservancy, discusses land and marine conservation in Palau
- Keone'ula Elementary School students and faculty talk about how their newest drone studies curriculum has taken off