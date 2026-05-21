The Conversation: Hurricane forecasts; The ‘Maui Method’

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

NOAA Meteorologist John Bravender forecasts stronger, more frequent storms this hurricane season due to El Niño

Amos Lonokailua-Hewett and Chris Wegner, of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, talk about the “Maui Method,” a way to safely dispose of lithium ion batteries left behind after the 2023 wildfires

Keobel Sakuma, of The Nature Conservancy, discusses land and marine conservation in Palau

Keone'ula Elementary School students and faculty talk about how their newest drone studies curriculum has taken off