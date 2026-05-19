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The Conversation

The Conversation: Sinlaku recovery with Army Corps; Oldest-living Hawaiian Air pilot

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteMaddie Bender
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:00 PM HST
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors reached a major milestone surpassing 100 temporary emergency generator installations as they work with FEMA to bring in temporary generators and install them at critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pa
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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors reached a major milestone surpassing 100 temporary emergency generator installations as they work with FEMA to bring in temporary generators and install them at critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff on the recovery efforts in Saipan after Super Typhoon Sinlaku | Full story
  • Ua Ritte, executive director of ʻĀina Momona, talks about Hawaiʻi's place in climate change solutions, and Stacy Aguilera-Peterson and Eric Sutton of Carbon180 talk about carbon dioxide removal solutions.
  • Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera on the lack of laws regarding fertility clinics. | Full story
  • 98-year-old Gilbert Hicks, Hawaiian Airlines' oldest-living former pilot, tells tales from his career with the local carrier.
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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