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US Army Corps of Engineers continue recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:43 PM HST
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) install temporary roofing on homes in Kagman, Saipan, May 10, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario
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DVIDS
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) install temporary roofing on homes in Kagman, Saipan, May 10, 2026, following damage caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

HPR has been looking across the Pacific as neighbors deal with damage from Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which hit the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas last month.

Federal agencies and the military have been assisting with the recovery on Saipan, Tinian, Rota, Guam, and, to some extent, the Federated States of Micronesia.

Debris from the Super Typhoon Sinlaku in Tunnuk, a village in Chuuk Lagoon.
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The Conversation connected with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday afternoon.

The unit is based on Oʻahu, but members were dispatched to Guam, anticipating the area to be hard hit.

Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff saw the devastation firsthand. He expects it will take until mid-summer before his team can return to Hawaiʻi, as it assists the hardest hit area of Saipan.

"We staged our team in Guam as the storm was coming through, not knowing where the storm would hit, and as we gained assurance that it was in CNMI (Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands), not Guam, we then pushed that team into Saipan, and we immediately started pulling in generators days after the storm," Biggerstaff said.

He told HPR that teams have installed 124 generators and produced 3.3 gigawatt-hours of power to the community — an amount equivalent to about 3.3 million smartphone charges.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors reached a major milestone surpassing 100 temporary emergency generator installations as they work with FEMA to bring in temporary generators and install them at critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pa
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Digital
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors reached a major milestone surpassing 100 temporary emergency generator installations as they work with FEMA to bring in temporary generators and install them at critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

They have also assessed nearly 190 locations that need generators and are working on getting temporary, larger generators on the island.

"We have other generation capabilities coming up over the coming weeks to hopefully get them back to the original power, and while we do this, they're improving and expanding the grid with repairs to be able to have the load to receive that power and get the whole community back to their pre-storm state," Biggerstaff said.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation MilitaryWeatherTyphoonU.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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