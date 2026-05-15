The Conversation: Trump’s China visit, UH Mānoa eSports
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Bill Dorman reports on the highlights from the historic summit between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping | Full Story
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on local lei sellers and how they handle May Day and Mother's Day
- UH Mānoa eSports team captain Logan Gregory and program assistant Kevin Nguyen talk about the team’s recent championship win
- Native Hawaiian author Keala Kendall discusses “That Which Feeds Us,” her latest novel, a supernatural Hawaiian thriller