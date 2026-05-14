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The Conversation

The Conversation: Tax credit cuts, Keiki-created murals

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published May 14, 2026 at 11:29 AM HST
A mural painted at Waikōloa Elementary School as part of Todd "Estria" Johnson's Mele Murals project. (March 2024)
Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
A mural painted at Waikōloa Elementary School as part of Todd "Estria" Johnson's Mele Murals project. (March 2024)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the state’s decision to cut tax credits for renewable energy | Full Story
  • Author and Historian Cesar Becerra discusses his ongoing research into the Kaimiloa, a historic seafaring vessel 
  • Muralist Todd “Estria” Johnson shares more about his cultural and community-centered “Mele Murals" project 
  • A Hana hou with author Russell Fielding on his award-nominated book on the history of ulu, or breadfruit | Full Story
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The Conversation HistoryState LegislatureRenewable EnergyArtFood
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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