© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author explores breadfruit's global journey throughout history

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:44 PM HST
Russell Fielding with growers and founders of Amasar, Mirasol Villalobos (center) and Jesús Martes (right) in Puerto Rico.
Courtesy Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding with the growers and founders of Amasar, Mirasol Villalobos (center) and Jesús Martes (right) in Puerto Rico.

A new book coming out this December is all about ʻulu. “Breadfruit: Three Global Journeys of a Bountiful Tree” traces the history of the plant as it spread across the globe throughout colonialism and looks at its various uses in different regions.

Russell Fielding is an associate professor at Coastal Carolina University and the author of the new story. He spoke with The Conversation about why he decided to write the book in the first place.

Russell Fielding visiting an experimental garden run by the University of Guam with Professor Bob Bevacqua.
1 of 4  — Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding visiting an experimental garden run by the University of Guam with Professor Bob Bevacqua.
Courtesy Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding walking with Mike Opgenorth (left) in the 'ulu grove at Kahanu Garden on Maui
2 of 4  — Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding walking with Mike Opgenorth (left) in the 'ulu grove at Kahanu Garden on Maui
Courtesy Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding helping to harvest ʻuru on Maupiti, French Polynesia
3 of 4  — Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding helping to harvest ʻuru on Maupiti, French Polynesia
Courtesy Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding inspecting a breadfruit and banana farm with extension officers Kwesi Agwani (center) and Victoria Abankwa (right) near Elmina, Ghana.
4 of 4  — Russell Fielding
Russell Fielding inspecting a breadfruit and banana farm with extension officers Kwesi Agwani (center) and Victoria Abankwa (right) near Elmina, Ghana.
Courtesy Russell Fielding

Columbia University Press has allowed Hawaiʻi Public Radio to publish this excerpt from Chapter 3 of the book.

Excerpted from "Breadfruit: Three Global Journeys of a Bountiful Tree" by Russell Fielding. Copyright (c) 2025 Columbia University Press. Used by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureFood
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories