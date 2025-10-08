Author explores breadfruit's global journey throughout history

A new book coming out this December is all about ʻulu. “Breadfruit: Three Global Journeys of a Bountiful Tree” traces the history of the plant as it spread across the globe throughout colonialism and looks at its various uses in different regions.

Russell Fielding is an associate professor at Coastal Carolina University and the author of the new story. He spoke with The Conversation about why he decided to write the book in the first place.

1 of 4 — Russell Fielding Russell Fielding visiting an experimental garden run by the University of Guam with Professor Bob Bevacqua. Courtesy Russell Fielding 2 of 4 — Russell Fielding Russell Fielding walking with Mike Opgenorth (left) in the 'ulu grove at Kahanu Garden on Maui Courtesy Russell Fielding 3 of 4 — Russell Fielding Russell Fielding helping to harvest ʻuru on Maupiti, French Polynesia Courtesy Russell Fielding 4 of 4 — Russell Fielding Russell Fielding inspecting a breadfruit and banana farm with extension officers Kwesi Agwani (center) and Victoria Abankwa (right) near Elmina, Ghana. Courtesy Russell Fielding

Columbia University Press has allowed Hawaiʻi Public Radio to publish this excerpt from Chapter 3 of the book.

Excerpted from "Breadfruit: Three Global Journeys of a Bountiful Tree" by Russell Fielding.

