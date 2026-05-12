The Conversation: "Dark money" ban, Jack Johnson film

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Lt. Gen Scott Winter speaks ahead of the LANPAC 26 summit to be held in Waikīkī

to be held in Waikīkī Tom Moore, of the Center for American Progress, explains a bill passed in Hawaiʻi’s legislature to limit corporate “dark money” in elections

to limit corporate “dark money” in elections Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on the status of Hawaiʻi’s affordable housing Kauhale Initiative | Full Story

Musician Jack Johnson teases the premiere of ”Surf Film Music,” a documentary about his journey from surfer to singer-songwriter