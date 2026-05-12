The Conversation: "Dark money" ban, Jack Johnson film
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Lt. Gen Scott Winter speaks ahead of the LANPAC 26 summit to be held in Waikīkī
- Tom Moore, of the Center for American Progress, explains a bill passed in Hawaiʻi’s legislature to limit corporate “dark money” in elections
- Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on the status of Hawaiʻi’s affordable housing Kauhale Initiative | Full Story
- Musician Jack Johnson teases the premiere of ”Surf Film Music,” a documentary about his journey from surfer to singer-songwriter